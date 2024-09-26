Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 WR "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Category
Year
