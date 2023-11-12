Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8204 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 11350 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

