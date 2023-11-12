Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 14,62 g
- Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8204 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 11350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
