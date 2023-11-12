1/2 Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (7) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)