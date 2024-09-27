Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 68. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
68 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 68 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search