Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 68. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

