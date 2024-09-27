Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 68. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search