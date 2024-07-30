Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
8937 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5564 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
13200 $
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date February 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
12
