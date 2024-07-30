Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (14)
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
8937 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5564 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - November 8, 2016
Seller CNG
Date November 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - July 26, 2016
Seller CNG
Date July 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Kroha - February 12, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date February 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search