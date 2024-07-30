5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Christophe Joron-Derem - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 16,588. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Сondition AU (6) XF (6) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Höhn (3)

Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)

Künker (8)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)