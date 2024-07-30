Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Christophe Joron-Derem - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 16,588. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12735 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8491 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Joron-Derem - Parsy - July 9, 2020
Seller Joron-Derem - Parsy
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

