5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Christophe Joron-Derem - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 16,588. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12735 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8491 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Joron-Derem - Parsy
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
