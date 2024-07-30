2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition XF (3)