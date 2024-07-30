Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,00 g
- Pure gold (0,2025 oz) 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23350 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
38188 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
