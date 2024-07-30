Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,00 g
  • Pure gold (0,2025 oz) 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23350 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
38188 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

