Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 748 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
17744 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
16493 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
