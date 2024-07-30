Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 748 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
17744 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 10, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
16493 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

