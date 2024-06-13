Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search