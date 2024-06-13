Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
