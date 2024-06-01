Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Сondition XF (7) VF (8)