Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Letter marking

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

