Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Letter marking
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
