Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Grunthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
