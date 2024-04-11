Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Grunthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search