Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1754 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (3)