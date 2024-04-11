Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1754 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search