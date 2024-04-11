Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1754 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
