Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight25,62 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1699
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - December 14, 2025
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - December 14, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1001 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2025
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2025
SellerStary Sklep
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Numedux - April 5, 2025
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Numedux - April 5, 2025
SellerNumedux
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMay 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
SellerNumedux
DateApril 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Berk - February 13, 2024
SellerBerk
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - May 13, 2023
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - May 13, 2023
SellerWCN
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - November 19, 2022
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction WCN - November 19, 2022
SellerWCN
DateNovember 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip"?

To sell the Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
