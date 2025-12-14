Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" (Poland, Augustus II)

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1699 "Shooting clip" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.