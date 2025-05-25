flag
2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight58 g
  • Diameter47 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1733
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:4700 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
7435 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - May 25, 2025
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - May 25, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3870 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Niemczyk - October 17, 2020
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Niemczyk - October 17, 2020
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 13, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 12, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" is 4700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I"?

To sell the 2 Thaler 1733 "On the death of Frederick Augustus I" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
