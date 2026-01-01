flag
1/4 Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Diameter11,2 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/4 Ducat
  • Year1710
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Where can I sell the 1/4 Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver?

To sell the 1/4 Ducat 1710 "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710", Silver we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

