Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 50 Centavos 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

