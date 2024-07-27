Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
