Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
