50 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition VF (7) F (6)