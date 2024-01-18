Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 50 Centavos 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

