50 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

