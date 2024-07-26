Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 50 Centavos 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 107 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 50 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

