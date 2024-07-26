Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
