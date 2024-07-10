20 Centavos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (24) VF (64) F (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (46)

Cayón (10)

HERVERA (16)

ibercoin (10)

Soler y Llach (18)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (15)