20 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Centavos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
