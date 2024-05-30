Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 20 Centavos 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 20 Centavos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Centavos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

