20 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) XF (3) VF (8) F (5) Condition (slab) PF62 (2) Service NGC (2)