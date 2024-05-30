20 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (6) F (7)