Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 20 Centavos 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Centavos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

