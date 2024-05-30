Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
20 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hong Kong (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Centavos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search