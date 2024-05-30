20 Centavos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

