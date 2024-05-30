Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 20 Centavos 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1864 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Centavos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1864 All Philippine coins Philippine silver coins Philippine coins 20 Centavos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search