Philippines Period: 1759-1931
20 Centavos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (4)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
