Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
