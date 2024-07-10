Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 10 Centavos 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

For the sale of 10 Centavos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

