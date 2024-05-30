Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Centavos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
