Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
