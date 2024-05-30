Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 10 Centavos 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

