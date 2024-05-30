10 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) F (10)