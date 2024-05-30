Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Centavos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
