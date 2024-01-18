10 Centavos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88434 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,650. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (4)