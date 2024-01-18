Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88434 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,650. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5528 $
Price in auction currency 4650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Centavos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
