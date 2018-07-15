Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Silver (Philippines, Isabella II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10684 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 JPY
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Aureo - June 1, 2004
Seller Aureo
Date June 1, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1857 All Philippine coins Philippine silver coins Philippine coins 1 Peso Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search