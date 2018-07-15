Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Silver (Philippines, Isabella II)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10684 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
