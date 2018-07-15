Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Silver (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

