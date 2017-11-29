Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Copper (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)