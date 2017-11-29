Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Copper (Philippines, Isabella II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ Copper - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ Copper - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Cayón - November 29, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date November 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
7537 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1857 M PJ (Pattern) at auction Cayón - June 30, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date June 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

