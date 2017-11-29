Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 1 Peso 1857 M PJ. Copper (Philippines, Isabella II)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Peso 1857 with mark M PJ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Cayón
Date November 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
7537 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search