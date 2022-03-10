Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Réaux
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
