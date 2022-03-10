Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

