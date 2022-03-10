Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Réaux
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 40 Réaux 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - July 8, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date July 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Philippines 40 Réaux 1859 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
