Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 20 Reales 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse Pattern 20 Reales 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 20 Reales 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 17 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 20 Reales 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place February 4, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Philippines 20 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Philippines 20 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - July 8, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date July 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Philippines 20 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 20 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

