Pattern 20 Reales 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 20 Reales 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place February 4, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) SP63 (2) RB (3) Service PCGS (3)