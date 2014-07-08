Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 20 Reales 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 17 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 20 Reales 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place February 4, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
