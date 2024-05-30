Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (9) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (3) SP64 (2) SP63 (1) SP62 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (6) BN (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)