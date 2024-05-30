Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Centavos
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1859 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Centavos 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

