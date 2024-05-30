Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Centavos
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
