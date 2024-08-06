Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
