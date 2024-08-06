Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (49)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (30)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (17)
- HERVERA (18)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (10)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (25)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search