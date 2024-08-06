1 Peso 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

