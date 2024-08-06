Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4753 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3746 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction 51 Gallery - February 10, 2017
Seller 51 Gallery
Date February 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

