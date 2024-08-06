Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4753 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3746 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 51 Gallery
Date February 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
