1 Peso 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

