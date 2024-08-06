Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33873 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (42)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Philippines 1 Peso 1865 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

