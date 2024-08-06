Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33873 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
