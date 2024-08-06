Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

