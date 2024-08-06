Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
