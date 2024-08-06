Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (32)
- Cayón (10)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search