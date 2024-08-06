Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (32)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
Philippines 1 Peso 1862 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1862 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 1 Peso Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search