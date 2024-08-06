Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (39)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (20)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (14)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Künker (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (9)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search