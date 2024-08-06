Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1036 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

