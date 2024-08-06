1 Peso 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

