4 Pesos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
