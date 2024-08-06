Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place August 20, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (3)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

