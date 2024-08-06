4 Pesos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29907 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (19) XF (30) VF (64) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (11) PCGS (10)

