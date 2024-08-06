Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29907 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (32)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Philippines 4 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

