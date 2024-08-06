4 Pesos 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (33) XF (73) VF (90) Condition (slab) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (11) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (36) PCGS (9) NCS (1) ANACS (1)

