Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pesos 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
