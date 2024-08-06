Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (22)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (29)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (20)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (13)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (24)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (3)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1863 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1863 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 4 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search