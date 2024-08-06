Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77412 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
