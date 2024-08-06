Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77412 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (44)
  • Cayón (22)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (38)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (25)
  • Stack's (14)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

