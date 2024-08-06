Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
