Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Philippines 4 Pesos 1861 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1861 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 4 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search