Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (10)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (16)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Leu (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Stack's (14)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
721 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search