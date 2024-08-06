Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
721 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

