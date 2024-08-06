2 Pesos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition XF (7) VF (11) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)