Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search