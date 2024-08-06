Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search