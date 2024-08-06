Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39497 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
