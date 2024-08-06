Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35559 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,440. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (9)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1863 at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

