Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1863 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1863
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35559 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,440. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Cayón (9)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search