Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34367 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Pesos 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
