2 Pesos 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34367 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

