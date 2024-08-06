Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1862 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34367 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (9)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (15)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
