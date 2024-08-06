Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1861
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21317 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
