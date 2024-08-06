Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1861 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21317 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2013.

Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Philippines 2 Pesos 1861 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

