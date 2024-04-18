Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 34 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF35 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hong Kong
Date April 7, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
