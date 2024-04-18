4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) F (5) G (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)