Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 34 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41290 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF35 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - June 15, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date June 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition G
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition G
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction CNG - May 18, 2011
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Hong Kong - April 7, 2011
Seller Hong Kong
Date April 7, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Baldwin's - April 6, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date April 6, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

